The Kapil Sharma Show is one the most famous and successful shows on Indian television and literally made Kapil a superstar on the small screen with his comedy show. The cast stars Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravatri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, permanent guest Archana defended Kapil after a troll recently dropped a disgusting comment on one of her posts on social media, talking about her appearance and whether the comedian’s jokes encourage trolls. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Archana always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with her post on social media and has over a million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of TKSS BTS videos, and we can’t get enough of her fun banter with Kapil.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh was asked if Kapil Sharma’s jokes about her on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ encourage trolls online and replying to the same, she said, “Comedy is meant to be irreverent, and it has to underline certain things for the purpose of humour. It is not meant to hurt anybody. We are openly disclosing on The Kapil Sharma Show that it is a comedy platform, and nothing over here has to be taken seriously.”

The actress also admitted that Kapil’s jokes are made with good intentions and said, “His tone also gives a little lightness to the joke and he has a high spirit. When Kapil says it, it is full of humour, love, and naughtiness. He knows he is taking a panga; woh sorry bhi bolta hai (he says sorry) when I jokingly say, ‘Main aakar maarungi’. (I will come and beat you) It is so wholesome. Don’t look at a comedy show and think that he is giving a social message.”

For those who don’t know, a troll reacted to Archana Puran Singh’s upload on Instagram a while ago, and it read, “Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein.”

Replying to the comment on the photo-sharing site, the actress wrote, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein (You hold such a despicable mentality at such a young age). Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kyase pesh aate hein (Had you educated yourself a little, you would have known how to present yourself respectfully to elders). Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?”

What do you think about Archana defending Kapil Sharma and his jokes on her on The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the space below.

