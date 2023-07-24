Recently, TV actress Juhi Parmar, well known for her TV show Kumkum, took to social media to pen an open letter about the recently-released Hollywood film Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has been moviegoers favourite ever since it hit the cinemas despite facing a clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film has been doing great at the box office and is being hailed by one and all across the globe.

Juhi took to Insta to pen an open letter on Margot Robbie starrer revealing that she went to watch the film with kids and within 15 minutes she walked out. She bashed it for the usage of inappropriate language and se*ual connotation. However, the long post has backfired for the actress as netizens are slamming the actress for not doing her research before going for a film.

Juhi Parmar’s four-page long post opens with, ““I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a “PG-13” movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to.” And concluded it calling her, “A concerned and disappointed parent.”

Soon after her post began to make headlines, netizens slammed Juhi Parmar for being an irresponsible parent. A user wrote, “Barbie was never meant to be a children’s film. It is for the generation who have grown up with Barbie… The millennials perhaps,” while another said, “Yk instead of posting a review based on 10-15 minutes of the movie, maybe try watching the entire thing and then form an opinion? Also in your entire post you give no example of what was even inappropriate in the movie. The reason it’s PG-13 is because Barbie is a functioning adult and the movie has themes deeper than a child could ever understand. The only reason you’re pissed is because they showed Barbie as an actual woman and not just the perfect idea you’ve been feeding your kids. If you watched the entire thing (with or without your kid) you would have been able to write a more intellectual review than whatever this post is.”

A third netizen wrote, “This is like the saddest post ever…. It is not a Disney movie… I have been the biggest barbie fan.. And I have a 12 year old.. But not in my wildest dreams had I thought of taking her to watch the movie especially after I saw the promo…. Why didn’t you research better?????”

A fourth one commented, “It was obvious from the trailer that this is not a CHILD friendly film, directed by greta, with margot robbie. YOU SHOULD HAVE KNOWN THAT.”

While fifth one wrote, “It’s your mistake that you even ignore the trailer… This film is great… Just because it’s name is Barbie… Irresponsible parents like you put it on film where you have neglected your research… So stop being ignorant parent first…”

“Sorry to say but serials of all you actress have promoted some of things that you mentioned here. In my childhood I saw all you serial actress do stuffs not appropriate for family time slots. I think you people should be least to complain,” said a sixth user.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Juhi Parmar’s Barbie post? Do let us know.

