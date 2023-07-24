Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is world-famous for a reason. Not only because of its other comedians like Krushna Abhishek and others but also for its judge Archana Puran Singh. The actress-turned-comedy show judge stepped into the shoes of Navjot Singh Sidhu who earlier quit the comedy show to pursue a political career. While Kapil Sharma is currently in the news for his international tour, Archana is making headlines for schooling a troll.

Recently, the actress took to social media to drop an adorable photo with her husband, Parmeet Sethi and wrote alongside, “A while and a minute ago! Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been! #googlephotos.” Scroll down for details.

Soon after her video surfaced on the web, a hater trolled Archana Puran Singh for the way she looked. The troll comment reportedly read, “Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein.” However, hitting back at the hater, she schooled her for such a low mentality.

Archana Puran Singh replied to her saying, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kaise pesh aate hain. Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

Check out the now-deleted comment here:

(CAP: Archana Puran’s Reply To A Troll)

Meanwhile other netizens have commented:

“You are a wonderful woman and the zest you have is amazing wah,”

“You are gorgeous and you have skin deep beauty . You bring happiness and laugh to so many souls , stay blessed and wishing you u a good health.”

“Apki Jodi ka kya Kahana wa wa Kapil Sharma ki ek baat yaad aa gyi maam magarmacch par aap jab sawari karti h to Ajay devgan lagti h aap … aaj kal vo magarmacch kya kar rhe maam.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Archana Puran Singh being trolled? Do let us know.

