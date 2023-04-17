A few days back, rumours of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air made headlines. While there was no official confirmation, reports didn’t divulge the details. Ever since the show has made a comeback, it’s been in the news for different reasons. In the new season, fans missed Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh’s presence. A few days before the show returned with its new season last year, reports began to make buzz due to monetary reasons, which were later rubbished.

Recently, the show became a talking point after Salman Khan arrived with his whole Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan team. Right from Pooja Hegde to Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal, everyone was seen laughing their heart out on Kapil Sharma’s jokes. Ever since rumours of the comedy show going off air surfaced, fans have been waiting with bated breath to clear the air.

It looks like, The Kapil Sharma Show is indeed going off-air. While Kapil Sharma hasn’t directly confirmed the news, he has however informed that he’s all set to dash off for his tour in July. Last year, the comedian-turned-actor took a small break from the show and jetted off to his Atlanta-US-Canada tour with his TKSS team members.

Now finally reacting to the reports of The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, the comedian states that the dates are not yet finalised. For the unversed, earlier rumours suggested the makers will likely pull TKSS’ plug by June. “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far,” told Kapil Sharma to ETimes.

Well, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement soon!

How many of you are going to miss Kapil Sharma? Do let us know!

