If you were born in the nineties, it’s a given that you have watched shows such as Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Shaktimaan. The one common factor between all these shows is actor K K Goswami – an actor who despite his short stature, made a name for himself thanks to his amazing performances.

However, Goswami hasn’t been seen in many big-ticket shows for a long time – his last being Gutur Gu in 2013. In the last several years, the actor has been seen in smaller and forgettable roles in shows like Trideviyaan (2017). Now he’s opened up about being heartbroken over now having any shows. Read all he said below.

During a recent conversation, as reported by Hindustan Times, K K Goswami opened up about the lack of good work coming his way. The ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai’ actor said, “It does bother me that despite doing such iconic shows, I do not have work today. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki mere pass shows hi nahi honge. I’m waiting for a good show.” When asked if this makes him sad, he quickly retorted, “Kya bura feel hoga, humne jaha se shuru kiya hai we have come a long way. I’m still doing work. (But) the work that I’m doing (right now) is for survival.”

K K Goswami added that he often keeps in touch with casting directors and makers for work. He revealed that he recently bumped into producer Ekta Kapoor and reminded her of him. He said, “I just met Ekta ji, I told her that I do not have any show. I asked her if she knew me and she acknowledged me. She asked one of her managers to take my number.”

Thankful for all the work he’s got to date, Goswami said, “When I came here, I used to do one day, one shot scenes. Initially when I used to work with Mukesh Khanna (in Shaktiman) I would go up to him and the director and say, ‘I have not come from Bihar to do one-two scenes. I want to be a star, just like Mukesh is. I can be Chhota Shaktiman’. And eventually people did hear me.”

K K Goswami is currently in Varanasi shooting a Bhojpuri movie opposite Khesari Lal.

