Pathaan’s latest song Besharam Rang starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has left the netizens divided. Many hailed both stars’ sizzling on-screen chemistry, some slammed the actress for sporting the saffron-coloured bikini and vulgarity in the visuals. The latest to join the trend is veteran TV actor Mukhesh Khanna.

Mukesh is well known for playing the role of Gangadhar aka Shaktiman in superhero TV series which was aired during the late 90s. Now the veteran actor has shared his views on the song which has sparked a huge controversy on social media.

During a conversation with ABP News, Mukesh Khanna said, “I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?”

“Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone’s personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up the minds of the youth, not mislead them. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?” said the Shaktiman actor.

Pathaan’s latest single Besharam Rang was released earlier this week and has courted controversies ever since. While trolls have attacked the song for alleged vulgarity, politicians have objected to the use of saffron colour for Deepika’s attire.

