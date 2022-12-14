Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan are one of the most anticipated films of 2023, a few days back, the trailer of the film was launched, and earlier this week, its first song, ‘Besharam Rang’ came out. The duo looked breathtaking in that song, and their chemistry went off the charts. The song featured Deepika in a very bold avatar which did not board well with some people, and it has been facing backlash.

Shah Rukh and Deepika both were in their absolutely top form in fitness, and the exotic visuals of the song became instant among the fans, but on the other hand, it hurt the sentiments of some. Netizens who did not like the picturisation of the song started speaking against it, and so #Boycott Pathaan started trending on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest report state home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottam Mishra, of the ruling party, has expressed displeasure on his official Twitter account. The objection mainly roots in the fact that Deepika Padukone is wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the new Pathaan song. Sharing the video Minister Mishra said Deepika Padukone, who supported Tukde Tukde Gang in the JNU protests, is wearing questionable clothes in this song, and the song had been made with the wrong intent. He even said that the costumes of the song should be corrected, or else the film’s release in the state of Madhya Pradesh would be taken under consideration so as to whether it will be released there or not.

Apart from this, netizens have also allegedly pointed out that the Pathaan song has been lifted from the song Makeba by Jain. The song Besharam Rang is the first song from Pathaan, which has been released Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed it, and according to reports, the actress worked really hard for it. Besides Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan the film also has John Abraham in a key role. According to sources, Salman Khan will have a cameo in the film.

Must Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Feels Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Could Be That One Film Changing Things In Favour For Bollywood: “…Whole Narrative Will Change”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News