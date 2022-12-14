After the Covid pandemic, things have changed drastically for Bollywood. In the pre-Covid era, the Hindi film industry was undoubtedly ruling the roost by giving back-to-back money spinners. Now, films from South industries have levelled the game. However, Prithviraj Sukumaran feels that it’s just a matter of one film and everything will be changed. As per him, it could be Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which might bring good days for Bollywood.

For the unversed, SRK was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film flopped miserably at the box office. Now, the actor is set for a grand comeback in the form of YRF’s Pathaan. As SRK is making a return after 4 years, the audience is excited. Also, SRK and YRF combo has never failed, so expectations are sky-high. But will it really set the box office on fire? Well, Prithviraj has high hopes on it!

While talking at Film Companion’s Roundtable Discussion, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared that it’s just a bad phase for Bollywood and nothing more than that. He feels that just one big film is needed to change things in Bollywood’s favour and it possibly could be Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And after that, the entire narrative will shift.

Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan.” He added, “It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023.

