Vivek Agnihotri doesn’t refrain from sharing his point of view and opinions. Be it about the film industry or politics, the filmmaker always has something to say. Recently, Anurag Kashyap said that Bollywood is heading towards a disaster by trying to emulate films like Kantara and KGF Chapter 2. Now, Vivek has something to say about it but sadly, he referred to an article which clearly misquoted Anurag. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, a couple of days back, while talking to Galatta Plus, Anurag had, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.” The Gangs Of Wasseypur director had said it in a positive way, decoding why Bollywood is failing.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share his opinion on Anurag Kashyap’s views but shared a screenshot of an article which clearly misquoted Anurag. The headline of the misquoted article read, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap”. Slamming Anurag for his views, Vivek wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord…Do you agree?”

As soon as the post was shared, netizens pointed out to Vivek Agnihotri that Anurag Kashyap has been misquoted in the headline. One user wrote, “First read what he said. he had nothing but praise about Kantara, Pushpa, RRR etc. He said people who simply copy Kantara or Pushpa without working on original content will not be successful. What is wrong in that?” Another one wrote, “Read the full article instead of a misleading and clickbait headline.”

Take a look at the post here:

I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oDdAsV8xnx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

