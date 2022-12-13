SS Rajamouli is making all the noise on the international ground after his magnum opus RRR received two nominations at the Golden Globes Awards and is believed to bag nominations for the Oscars. However, the director’s name is popping in the headlines every now and then, ever since he was honoured with the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director. Well, surely Rajamouli is making all of us Indians quite proud. However, now in a recent conversation, the filmmaker talked about the secret formula for making successful movies. Keep on reading to get the scoop!

Recently, Rajamouli attended the Filmmakers’ Adda 2022, where he talked about various insights into directing a film and how to understand the audience, and so on and so forth. He also mentioned when and why he had a sleepless night while shooting a sequence in RRR. Scroll below!

Talking about the secret formula of filmmaking, as reported in Pinkvilla from the conversation in Filmmakers’ Adda 2022, SS Rajamouli shared, “I don’t think there is any secret formula. Two things I would say are – basically having a connection with the audience, and not getting too comfortable. If you get too comfortable, you get too complacent. If your film is doing good business at the moment of the announcement, then you tend to get complacent. Have a connection with the audiences, always understand what they want, first. The market never listens to you, so don’t even try. Always try to talk to the audience, don’t try to talk to the market.”

Going into the conversation, SS Rajamouli revealed that he has never had a sleepless night in terms of having anxiety or overthinking about the budget of the film. Talking about when he actually had to spend a sleepless night is the time when he was filming Jr NTR’s sequence with the animals in RRR as it was a night shoot.

Explaining why the directors shouldn’t feel the risk of making a movie, SS Rajamouli said, “When you have an idea, you are excited about it and you are working on it, I don’t think any filmmaker in the world will think that it is a risk. Because he thinks that he likes it, people will like it, so he is doing it. So there is no risk there. It is what others think – maybe the market might think of it as a risk. And when we get into making a film, all of us will have doubts. Because filmmaking is a complex process involving so many minds. At some point of time we are bound to have doubts about whether this will work. But then you will take comfort from the first excitement we had.”

