The Golden Globe Awards is a felicitation event held annually since 1943 to recognise and appreciate excellence in both American and international film and television. The annual 80th edition aka Golden Globes 2023 is all set to be held in January 2023 and the nomination list for the same has just been announced.
Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva from NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez announced the nominees for the Golden Globe 2023 awards in categories across film and TV. The announcement was done live from the Beverly Hilton, with select categories airing during a segment on NBC’s Today. In a proud moment for India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has made the cut in not one but two categories.
Besides RRR, Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, Euphoria and Spider-Man fame Zendaya, actress-singer Selena Gomez and many, many more have also received nods. The Banshees of Inisherin have received the most nominations for a motion picture – 8 and Abbott Elementary for a Television series or program – 5
Here is the complete list of Nominees for Golden Globe 2023:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way Of Water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Elvis (Warner Bros)
- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
- Tár (Focus Features)
- Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
- The Banshees Of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
- Triangle Of Sadness (Neon)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
- Inu-Oh (Gkids)
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)
- Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany) (Netflix)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (Amazon Prime Video)
- Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands) (A24)
- Decision To Leave (South Korea) (Mubi)
- Rrr (India) (Variance Films)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Carolina — Where The Crawdads Sing (Music By: Taylor Swift)
- Ciao Papa — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Music By: Alexandre Desplat)
- Hold My Hand — Top Gun: Maverick (Music By:
- Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice)
- Lift Me Up — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
- Naatu Naatu — Rrr (Music By: M.M. Keeravani)
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul – Amc+/Amc
- The Crown – Netflix
- House Of The Dragon – Hbo Max
- Ozark – Netflix
- Severance – Apple Tv+
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
- Emma D’arcy – House Of The Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary – Abc
- The Bear – Fx
- Hacks – Hbo Max
- Only Murders In The Building – Hulu
- Wednesday – Netflix
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Black Bird – Apple Tv+
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix
- The Dropout – Hulu
- Pam & Tommy – Hulu
- The White Lotus – Hbo Max
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under The Banner Of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under The Banner Of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
The upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes aka Golden Globes 2023 is set to return to NBC in January.
Who are you rooting for to win the Golden Globes 2023 awards? Let us know your picks in the comments below. For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.
