The Golden Globe Awards is a felicitation event held annually since 1943 to recognise and appreciate excellence in both American and international film and television. The annual 80th edition aka Golden Globes 2023 is all set to be held in January 2023 and the nomination list for the same has just been announced.

Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva from NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez announced the nominees for the Golden Globe 2023 awards in categories across film and TV. The announcement was done live from the Beverly Hilton, with select categories airing during a segment on NBC’s Today. In a proud moment for India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has made the cut in not one but two categories.

Besides RRR, Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, Euphoria and Spider-Man fame Zendaya, actress-singer Selena Gomez and many, many more have also received nods. The Banshees of Inisherin have received the most nominations for a motion picture – 8 and Abbott Elementary for a Television series or program – 5

Here is the complete list of Nominees for Golden Globe 2023:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way Of Water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Banshees Of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle Of Sadness (Neon)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Inu-Oh (Gkids)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)

Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany) (Netflix)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (Amazon Prime Video)

Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands) (A24)

Decision To Leave (South Korea) (Mubi)

Rrr (India) (Variance Films)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Carolina — Where The Crawdads Sing (Music By: Taylor Swift)

Ciao Papa — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Music By: Alexandre Desplat)

Hold My Hand — Top Gun: Maverick (Music By:

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice)

Lift Me Up — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

Naatu Naatu — Rrr (Music By: M.M. Keeravani)

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul – Amc+/Amc

The Crown – Netflix

House Of The Dragon – Hbo Max

Ozark – Netflix

Severance – Apple Tv+

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Emma D’arcy – House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Abbott Elementary – Abc

The Bear – Fx

Hacks – Hbo Max

Only Murders In The Building – Hulu

Wednesday – Netflix

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Black Bird – Apple Tv+

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix

The Dropout – Hulu

Pam & Tommy – Hulu

The White Lotus – Hbo Max

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under The Banner Of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under The Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

The upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes aka Golden Globes 2023 is set to return to NBC in January.

Who are you rooting for to win the Golden Globes 2023 awards? Let us know your picks in the comments below. For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

