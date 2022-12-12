Marvel fans assemble! It’s about our friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-Man, but the Tom Holland’s version. Have you ever thought about what might have happened to Peter Parker’s parents as the Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man already has the Avengers’ appearance? Well, we might have found a theory that makes sense! Scroll below to watch the video and check out by yourself.

Well, we all know that Peter Parker aka Spider-Man gets raised by his Uncle Ben or Aunt May. However, even though we get to know about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield‘s Spider-Mans’ parents’ death in a plane crash, we never find out how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man died.

Amidst all these, we finally stumbled upon a video on Instagram shared by a fanpage named ‘HazeChill’ who mostly talk about bizarre theories and try to give them proper logic that actually makes a lot of sense. Just like that in this video, they talked about how Tom Holland’s Peter Parker aka Spider-Man’s parents die in the movie franchise.

They can be heard saying, “So get this, the only time we see Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker is at the same age as Andrew Garfield when his parents die and Tobey when his parents die, is in Iron Man 2. As it goes we know the little boy in Iron Man 2 is actually Peter Parker. So the theory is what is Justin Hammer’s robots actually killed Peter Parker’s parents in MCU? As we see alot of destruction, it’s possible that there are a lot of death. It also makes sense why the kid was all by himself and wanting to kill the robots.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HazeChill (@haze.chill)

Another theory suggested that after Tony and Rhodey stopped Whiplash, Justin Hammer had launched small bombs in each of the drones could have killed Peter Parker’s parents either because of the explosion or as per the original story ‘plane crash’. Now this might help the Marvel fans to relate to it better as to why Peter has such huge respect and love for Tony Stark as after losing everybody in the Expo crash, Tony saved him, and took care of him.

Well, what are your thoughts about this theory? Let us know in the comments!

