Johnny Depp was quite a wealthy man, more so before his controversial relationship with Amber Heard. The superstar has lost a lot of money on attorneys, alimony but the worst of all was due to lack of work amid Hollywood boycott. Do you know, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor once bought an private island but ended up selling it allegedly because of the troubled memories? Scroll below for details!

It all began during the shoot of Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003) when Johnny spotted the island and purchased it for $3.6 million. That was a lot of money back then, but what would blow your mind is the amount he would spend on maintaining it! The actor reportedly paid a lot of money building a ‘ranch style’ house with a 360-degree view. He also splurged $8 million on a yacht to get to it and an additional $300,000-400,000 a month to maintain it.

While we’re sure, the numbers are already spinning your head, everything turned out to be quite a fruitful deal when he sold his asset years later. To begin with, the private island Little Hall’s Pond Cay was associated with troublesome memories as a lot of allegations were made by Amber Heard about Johnny Depp going violent towards her at the property.

While Johnny Depp had beaches named after his family members – son Jack and daughter Lily-Rose Depp along with another after ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, it looked like the memories with Amber Heard dominated his thoughts.

A source close to Page Six as per Don’t Die Wondering had quoted, “After his $3.6 million purchase of escape turned into a troubled memory following his split with wife Amber Heard, Hall’s Pond Cay went on sale.”

As per reports, Johnny Depp sold the private island to author JK Rowling for $75 million (619 crores) in 2016.

