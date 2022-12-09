After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has been keeping it low. The superstar has been making headlines owing to some personal and professional reasons. Aamir enjoys a massive fan following on and official media who have always waited with bated breath for his films announcements. However, the last few years haven’t been good for the actor, in terms of work, as he’s yet to shine on the big screens once again after Dangal, which was released in 2016.

He recently became the talk of the town when his daughter Ira Khan got engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a ceremony. A video of him dancing on the occasion surfaced on the web and it went viral for all the right reasons.

Aamir Khan once again became the topic of discussion for the fans when his photos from a recent event surfaced on the web. The Secret Superstar actor recently performed a puja with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The former couple recently came together for a ritual puja which took place at his Aamir Khan Production’s office.

In the viral photos, Aamir Khan is seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt which he paired with blue denim and a white shawl. He rounded off his look with a white Nehru topi and red tilak on his forehead. His ex-wife Kiran Rao on the other hand wore a long denim shirt with denim. The ex-couple was seen performing puja as per Hindu rituals at the office of Aamir Khan Productions recently.

Soon after the video went viral, Aamir Khan received massive backlash for performing Hindu rituals while being Muslim himself. Commenting on the photos shared by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, a user wrote, “Jhadi performing puja Modi magic,” Akhir aukat par aahi gaya na.” A third user, “Baar Baar Nautanki karta hai Sala. Film aa rahi hai kya iss Budhau ki.” Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Coming back, on the work front, Aamir Khan has announced a sabbatical from work in order to spend time with his family.

