In the post-pandemic era, we have seen several potential Bollywood blockbusters failing one after another. Some, despite being good in content, failed to attract viewers. The actual reason behind the failure is still unknown but Karan Johar recently went all out bashing Hindi filmmakers including him for not having a conviction. Keep reading to know more.

After the pandemic, we have seen a rise of Telugu and Kannada cinema on a pan-India level. Thanks to the uniqueness of their films, people in the Hindi belt are preferring their dubbed versions over Bollywood films. Some of the best examples include KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Karthikeya 2, Kantara and Pushpa. Now, none other than KJo has tried decoding the reason for Bollywood’s failure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at a roundtable interaction organized by Galatta Plus, Karan Johar shared that Bollywood has a herd mentality about genres, including himself. “After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, everyone, including myself, decided to jump on the bandwagon of love, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. We let go of all our roots from the 70s, and in 2001 when Lagaan was nominated for an Academy Award, we were like, ‘Oh, now we’ll do these kind of films’ right up till the 2010s. My Name is Khan is still a root of Lagaan, in my head, which released alongside Dabangg, which again (changed trends) and people were like, ‘Now let’s start making commercial films again’. That’s the problem, we actually lack the spine and lack the conviction,” KJo quoted.

Karan Johar further added that the era of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar was truly golden as the entire nation used to follow their work. “We, who should be very grateful to Salim saab and Javed saab, we let go of that cinema and went to Switzerland,” KJo said.

What do you think about KJo’s opinion of Bollywood? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Calls Rohit Shetty ‘King Of Comedy’, Says “My Humorous Side Comes Out The Best When I Work With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News