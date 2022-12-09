Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry, and he is known for completing a project faster than any of his colleagues or friends; and that might have worked for him many times, but now people are calling him out for not being dedicated enough towards his work like what happened in case of his film, Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year. Now, since his first look from his upcoming Marathi film Marathe Veer Daudale Saat was revealed where he will be portraying the role of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the internet has been brutally trolling him. That didn’t even subside; there was another goof-up that started a string of criticism online, and this time even veteran actor Prakash Raj joined the bandwagon.

The Singham actor shared a hilarious meme calling out the actor about the goof-up, taking a dig at Akshay. Both the actors have shared screen space in movies like Entertainment, Gabbar is Back, Joker, and Khakee.

The mishap included a technical flaw from the makers’ side as they included electric light bulbs behind the actor in his first look where Akshay is walking down the frame. Taking to his Twitter account, Raj shared a meme featuring PM Narendra Modi. The meme shows two pictures on one, there is Akshay standing with PM Modi and on the other is his look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the meme goes like this, Modi asked Akshay, “Shivaji Maharaj ke time electric bulb kaise aa gaye gutka khor?”, and the actor replies to that question by saying, “Waise hi jaise aapke pass 1988 mein digital camera aa gaya tha.” He shared the meme with a caption “Mann Ki baat .. #justasking”.

Although some of the netizens did not take it nicely, they retorted back by criticising Prakash Raj; instead, one of the users commented, “Well, good sir. You are an actor urself and should be aware that such glitches have happened in many movies not just this one. Aren’t u demeaning ur own profession this way . #justasking – at least the hashtag makes sense here !!”. While another user clarified it by saying that it happened because of the camera angle and it will not be there in the final cut.

Now, coming to the film, ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ has been directed by Sanjay Manjrekar and will be released on Diwali next year so there is an ample amount of time to rectify the faults and use the negative feedback and trolling to better use.

