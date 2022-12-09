It’s been a year since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage. The duo created major suspense around their relationship till the end moment and refrained from making any public announcements. They have remained quite private even after their wedding but plans for their first anniversary are now circulating on social media. Money is going to be splurged but in every worthy way possible. Scroll below for details!

VicKat tied the knot at Six Sense Fort in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony. Only limited members from the industry including Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Sharvari were invited to the ceremony. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt even expressed their disappointment over not getting an invitation despite being so close to the couple.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif has gifted a swanky car to her husband Vicky Kaushal. While he may know the other details, the colour is still kept secret and it is something the Uri actor is super excited about. On the other hand, Kat is going to receive a customized jewellery piece which is extremely close to their heart!

In addition, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to make their upcoming anniversaries special by investing in properties every year. That is really thoughtful, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky are currently enjoying a vacation amid the mountains. The actress had also shared glimpses of the same on social media.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3. Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

