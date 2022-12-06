Bollywood celebrities never leave a chance to make a fashion splash everywhere they go. Be it on the red carpet or at parties or at the airport, divas make sure to set the runway ablaze. Recently, actresses Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif were snapped at the airport. Soon after their photos surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but laud their airport choices.

The actress duo has often grabbed headlines owing to their fashion choices. That apart they are currently in the news for personal reasons.

Recently, Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif were snapped making their way out of the airport. Talking about the Shershaah actress, she decided to do chic and casual wearing a white tank top which she paired with baby pink joggers. She paired her look with matching runners, and oversized reflector sunglasses. Letting her hair down, Kiara opted for no make-up look for her airport fashion. Well, if you are travelling soon, then you must take notes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif opted for stylish yet comfy attire as she wore an oversized blue t-shirt and paired it with light blue ripped denim. Letting her wavy tresses down, she rounded off her look with oversized sunglasses, nude makeup and clog heels. Is this a bookmark-worthy look?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is currently making headlines for her rumoured wedding with beau Sidharth Malhotra. While there’s no confirmation on the same, it is being said that the duo is likely to take their relationship to the next level and get hitched in 2023. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, often sparks pregnancy rumours with her appearances.

Coming back to their airport looks, whose airport fashion you liked the most? Katrina Kaif or Kiara Advani? Well, if you ask us we can’t make a choice. Can you?

