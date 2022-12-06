



Kate Winslet is one of the most influential and successful actresses in the world. Over the years, she has done some incredible work in the entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. She rose to fame with Titanic in 1997 opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and ever since then, there has been no turning back for the actress. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ we bring you a throwback to the time when she broke the internet with her bold fashion choice at Oscars 2005. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Kate doesn’t have her own social media accounts but thanks to her millions of fans across the globe, she has fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram. Her fan pages keep a track of her latest sightings, red carpet events and movie stills and we can’t get enough of her day to day activities.

It was in 2005 that Kate Winslet donned a plunging neckline gown by Badgley Mischka which came with silver detailing on it. It was a figure-hugging gown that highlighted the Titanic actresses’ curvaceous body leaving an ‘eternal sunshine’ effect on our minds.

Her gown had a diamond-beaded bodice inset that added just the right amount of glam to her entire look and Kate Winslet accessorised her outfit with custom jewels by Neil Lane and a clutch.

For makeup, the Avatar actress went subtle with glossy lips with blushed cheeks and donned a middle-parting half-clutched hairdo.

Take a look at her pictures below:

#KateWinslet + Badgley Mischka + Oscars + 2005 = REZZZZZZULT »»» pic.twitter.com/wyimLwqo — Ellie | Freelance Writer 🖊️ (@RedLippedDiva) October 19, 2012

Kate Winslet, you beauty!

There’s absolutely no one like her in industry and her fans would all agree with this.

