Jenna Ortega is leading headlines every now and then and for every good reason possible. Ever since Jenna appeared in the Netflix streaming series Wednesday as the iconic psychotic character Wednesday Addams, she has been receiving massive appreciation from the audience. Now, as per latest reports, Jenna has gained a huge number of Instagram followers within just 10 days. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

Apart from being on Wednesday, Jenna was also seen in the thriller series You as Ellie Alves. Do you recognise her? Well, after Wednesday series, everybody would want Jenna to cast in their movies and series.

Now, according to an entertainment portal Pop Crave, Jenna Ortega has gained 10 million Instagram followers within 10 days of ‘Wednesday’ release. The portal shared a screenshot on their Twitter handle where Jenna’s followers count can be seen in a detailed way. As per the report, “from 9.4 million followers on Nov 23, the day the horror comedy started streaming, she hit 19.4 million last Saturday, and crossed the 20 million mark on Sunday”.

Well, did you know Jenna Ortega has beaten Johnny Depp in the race of gaining Instagram followers in terms of the day speed? Yes, that’s right. Depp had 5.8 million followers on his Instagram handle before his 2020 libel case had begun. Over the months, Johnny’s follower count has seen a high rise as according to May’s report, his Instagram follower count was at 16 million and now it’s 27.9 million. On the other hand, Jenna is already at 22.1 million since Wednesday’s release.

Tim Burton’s web series Wednesday is trending across the globe ever since it hit Netflix. It has even crossed Stranger Things 4’s viewership too. Well, we can’t wait for Wednesday season 2. What about you?

What are your thoughts about Jenna Ortega gaining so many followers within just a short span of time? Let us know in the comments!

