Stranger Things 4 may be a record-breaking series that has grasped the attention of several people since its release. But the Millie Bobby Brown starrer hasn’t been able to surpass a milestone created by Squid Game. The South Korean drama series became a ground-breaking Netflix original and won many awards as well.

Thousands and thousands of people watched it when it was released in September last year. The reason behind it could be the theme of the show, which depicts economic disparity between the rich and the poor in a creative manner. After its success, a sequel was confirmed by the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game amassed 1.7 billion hours viewed in 28 days and became Netflix’s most-watched series. The record remains the same as Stranger Things 4, despite the huge hype surrounding it, churned in a total of 1.4 billion hours during its first 28 days, as per the data from the streaming site. However, when it comes to just the most watched English-language series, then the fourth season reigns at the top.

What is surprising is that Squid Game was able to clock in those numbers with just eight hours of the show while Stranger Things 4 had thirteen. The 5-hour advantage of the Duffer brothers’ sci-fi hit was still not enough to match Hwang Dong-hyuk’s South Korean drama. The Joe Keery starrer also has twice the hours logged by the second most popular season of an English-language series, which is Bridgerton 2, with 656 million hours.

While talking about the South Korean show, previously a teaser was shared by the creator. We already know that most of the characters are dead, and the two that remained alive, the protagonist, played by Lee Jung-Jae, and Lee Byung-Hun’s the Front Man, will be reprising their role for the upcoming sequel.

Squid Game’s creator also teased that the creepy doll which was involved in the first game, Young-hee, has a boyfriend, Cheol-Su. Fans will be introduced to that in the sequel as well. When it comes to Stranger Things, a fifth and final season is in the making.

