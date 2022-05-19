Ever since it was revealed that Squid Game 2 is happening, fans have been waiting for an update. After the first season premiered on Netflix, the show became huge. It then became the most-watched series on the OTT giant and churned in a whopping 1.65 billion hours. Directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, it was trending at the number 1 position in several countries.

The creator and stars HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-Jae, Gong Yoo, Park Hae-soo, and more were praised for their performance. The series is also a testament to the rising Korean culture across the globe. Many new Korean shows have been streaming on the OTT platforms.

After the first season ended, Squid Game 2 was announced earlier this year. Though almost all the characters died in the first part, Hwang Dong-Hyuk confirmed that the protagonist, played by Lee Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-Hun’s the Front Man, will return in the follow-up instalment. Now, a new update regarding the show has come.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Hwang Dong-Hyuk said that the plot is in development with three pages of ideas so far, but the series won’t be out until 2023 or even as late as 2024. The creator discussed what Squid Game 2 would look like. “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” Hwang said.

He added, “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?'” Despite the death of several actors, the director even teased the comeback of a few of them. Previously, it was said that the next instalment of the South Korean show will have new games.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk had said that these new games will be even better than those of the first season. Considering that it won several awards like 3 SAGs, a Golden Globe, 2 Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and more, Squid Game 2 maybe even more exciting. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

