Amber Heard has concluded her testimony on the stands yesterday after making a lot of revelations and statements for 4 days. Today it was her sister Whitney Henriquez along with former best friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington who spoke in support of her in their testimony. But will the Aquaman actress call Johnny Depp on the stands again? Experts suggest that it could be highly risky.

As most know, Amber has alleged that Johnny beat her up during their honeymoon and had s*xually assaulted her with a liquor bottle as well amongst other claims. Depp, on the other hand, cited his experience of abuse and claimed that he was the actual ‘victim’ in the entire scenario.

As per reports, Amber Heard and her legal team may be planning to call Johnny Depp on the stand again as they argue her side in the Fairfax County Court, Virginia. But experts close to The New York Post claim that the move could be a huge risk for The Rum Diary actress.

As per the experts, Johnny Depp came across as “likeable and believable” to the jury when he testified for his four days. “There is a risk that he is going to have more time being likeable on the stand when it’s actually Amber Heard’s time to present her case.,” said civil attorney Katherine Lizardo.

On the other hand, Seattle defamation lawyer Bruce Johnson in a conversation with the development added, “That is a huge risk — if he’s (Johnny Depp) a good witness and he’s going to perform well again”

“He didn’t really strike me as someone who was putting on an act or fabricating. The jury is going to want to know whether they can rely on testimony not based on how smart the witness appears, but how sincere they are,” added Halim Dhanidina, a criminal defence attorney.

Well, only time will tell if Amber Heard is still willing to take the risk!

