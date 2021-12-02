The most popular Netflix show, ‘Money Heist’ has been creating waves everywhere. With the final season releasing on December 3rd, fans are excited and sad to see their favourite series coming to an end. However, there is a silver lining. The franchise will be continued in Korea.

Advertisement

Yes, you read it right! The Korean remake of the Spanish heist crime series La Casa De Papel is in the making, and its star cast has also been announced. Can you guess who it is and what character they will be playing? Here is a clue: The actor is from another most-watched series on Netflix – Squid Game.

Advertisement

Okay, we are dishing out the answer and it is a surprise for fans of both shows. The Korean remake of ‘Money Heist’ has roped in ‘Squid Game’ starrer Park Han-Soo to play the pivotal character of Berlin. The official announcement was given by Netflix’s Twitter handle yesterday.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Netflix shared an image and captioned their post, “Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in the upcoming Korean version of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist!”

Squid Game's Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in the upcoming Korean version of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist! pic.twitter.com/ntQPPIOaOt — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

There was an outpour of comments by users. One wrote, ‘OKAY THATS A HIGH TIER CASTING, JEEEZ.’ We could not agree more on this.

Netflix also shared an introductory video presenting Park Hae-Soo as Berlin in the Korean Remake of Money Heist. Styled in a dapper grey suit, Park, in the one-minute forty-two-second video, introduced himself as ‘Berlin’ and gave a heartfelt message to fans all over the world.

He greeted his fans, saying, “Greetings, Netflix fans all across the world. I am Park Hae Soo, who plays the role of Berlin in the Korean version of ‘Money Heist.’ Park also thanked Pedro Alonso, who played Berlin in the Spanish series, for sending his signature mask as a special gesture.

Continuing on this, he said, “Even in the Korean version of ‘Money Heist,’ we wear a mask that is as special as this one. Next year, when that mask is revealed, I will also send one as a gift to Pedro. I am so happy and it is an honor to appear in the Korean version of the marvellous series, ‘Money Heist,’ in addition to taking on the special and amazing role of Berlin.”

Park wishes that just like fans have shown support to the original series for five years, they also extend the same gesture towards the Korean remake. The ‘Squid Game’ star also thanked Netflix and the cast and crew of ‘Money Heist’.

The Korean remake of Money Heist will be under the direction of Kim Hong-sun, who previously essayed the directorial roles in TV series such as ‘The Guest’ and ‘Voice’. The series will be produced by BH Entertainment and Contents Zium.

On the other hand, there is also another good news for Money Heist fans as Netflix will also be launching a spin-off series centred on the character of ‘Berlin’. The spin-off will have actor Pedro Alonso returning to essay the role of Andres de Fonollosa, aka Berlin. The spin-off series is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Well, this is just the cherry on top of the cake for Money Heist fans worldwide.

So who do you think will be starring next in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist? Tell us your guesses in the comments below

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Had A Prequel Which Never Saw The Light Of The Day Despite HBO Spending $30 Million On It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube