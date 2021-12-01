After a disappointing finale of Game Of Thrones, the makers are now planning to expand the universe by adding yet another spin-off show, ‘Dunk & Egg.’ HBO is already working on House of the Dragon, a prequel series all about the Targaryen dynasty, which is set to premiere later next year.

Advertisement

The one-hour prequel show will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Advertisement

According to reports by Deadline, ‘Dunk & Egg’ is based on the series of fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin and the team behind the upcoming prequel show has already hired, Steve Conrad as a writer and executive producer, under his Elephant Pictures banner. Apart from the two prequels, HBO is in talks to develop several animated shows for their streaming service, HBO Max, however, there’s no confirmation about it yet.

George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg is based on three novellas, The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). Meanwhile, Martin had hinted about releasing more novellas in the past but none of them has been delivered till date.

In 2019, HBO had greenlit Bloodmoon starring Naomi Watts, which was set 10,000 years before the original Game Of Thrones franchise, but it was later cancelled even after the pilot was shot and was ready to premiere.

Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation about the further development of George R. R. Martin and Steve Conrad’s spin-off show, ‘Dunk & Egg’. However, the Game Of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon is expected to debut on HBO later next year. The show features, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: Did George R.R. Martin Really Beg In Front Of HBO Boss To Make The Show 10 Seasons Long?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube