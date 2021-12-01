There was mettle of extreme calibre in HBO’s fantasy drama Game Of Thrones that managed to float skilfully for a decade, and is still the talk of the town 2 years post it’s wrap up. The show opened to great reviews a decade ago and managed to hook the audience for years, until the season 8, the finale that faced a massive backlash for being half baked and senseless. The show based on celebrated author George R.R. Martin’s work Songs Of Ice & Fire since then garnered many haters too.

Over the past few week there have been many revelations about various things that went into making of the show. It was also revealed that George was supremely upset with HBO post season 5 and did not like where they took the trajectory, by not sticking to his writing in the books. Now as per the newest reports surfacing online Martin wasn’t in sync with the studio’s decision to end the show in 8 seasons.

The reports now say that George R.R. Martin literally begged in front of Game Of Thrones makers to make season 9 and 10 with 10 episodes each for the show. He believed there was enough content to stay afloat. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

George R. R. Martin’s representative Paul Haas revealed the shocking detail in the book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by bestselling journalist, James Andrew Miller. He said, “George would fly to New York to have lunch with Plepler (HBO’s former CEO, Richard ), to beg him to do ten seasons of ten episodes because there was enough material for it and to tell him it would be a more satisfying and more entertaining experience.”

Talking about George R. R. Martin not being happy with the show post season 5, Paul spoke he used to “worry about the path they were [going down]” as early as season 5. The show began to go “off George’s roadmap,” and he was frustrated they weren’t “following [his] template.”

Paul Haas said, “George R.R. Martin loves Dan and Dave, but after Game Of Thrones season 5 he did start to worry about the path they were [going down] because George knows where the story goes. He started saying, ‘You’re not following my template’. The first 5 seasons stuck to George’s roadmap. Then they went off George’s roadmap.”

