American fantasy drama Game of Thrones has become a global phenomenon. The show has united fans across the world who are eagerly waiting for the prequel series, House of Dragon. While Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen, will be missing from the series but we have an interesting ‘family secret’ to be revealed.

The ‘Mother of Dragon’ actress received International acclamation for her role in the hit HBO series. She is also the recipient of several accolades, including four Emmy Award nominations. But not many know that she has Indian roots and we bet many GOT fans will be thrilled to know this.

Emilia Clarke is born and brought up in London, The UK, but she is like the one-eighth Indian. During a conversation with Harpers Bazaar in 2017, the British actress revealed the big family secret. she said, “It’s this epic story: My grandmother was colonial Indian, and it was a big old family secret because her mum had an affair with someone in India. She would wear makeup to make her skin look white.”

Not just that the Me Before You actress, Emilia Clarke also flew down to India when she was 16-years old with her then-boyfriend to scatter the ashes. She said, “She loved India more than she loved England. Fuck, yeah. I love that part of me—I’m like one-eighth Indian.”

Well, that’s interesting! Khaleesi is a bit Indian!

Emilia Clarke had also visited India with her Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie back in 2019.

HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, which enjoys a huge fan following across the globe, is based on a book titled A Song Of Ice And Fire, written by George RR Martin. The show gave Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, amongst others, enormous popularity.

GoT has eight seasons and the most appealing part of these eight sequences has to be the unpredictability factor in them.

