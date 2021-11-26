Tobey Maguire’s Spidey was spotted on the official merch of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming Marvel film will star Tom Holland for his final stand alone as the superhero. Though the movie has already been churning out the excitement from the MCU fans, there is another big news revolving around it.

For the unversed, ever since the announcement of the movie was made, fans have speculated that Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the former spidey superheroes, are a part of the film. Even though Garfield, Marvel and even Sony have denied this, the fans think otherwise.

Now, there has been a development in the long-running spoiler around Spider-Man: No Way Home. Recently, a fan spotted Tobey Maguire’s superhero on the official merchandise of the movie. The fan took to Twitter to share this information, photos and a video of his Barkbox promo art for the film, and he noticed that behind Holland’s MCU hero is a portion of Maguire’s version of the wall-crawler.

Check out the tweet here:

Several more fans chimed into the conversation and replied to the tweet. One person wrote, “Nice snipe. Ya I mean they’re definitely in it. It’s Disney. A huge company. No shot in hell they don’t capitalize on a moneymaker like bringing back the other spideys. Can’t wait for it to come out,” while talking about Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man on the new No Way Home merch.

While another fan wrote, “I would not think too much, it seems like a mistake they are using the picture reward paper from daily bugle, they just cropped wrong and you can see spider-man..if sony did not supply those pictures to them, they will get in a loooot of trouble.”

Before this fans also speculated that either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man was snuck into the new trailer of the movie. Read more on Koimoi!

