We are less than a month away from the official release of Marvel’s much anticipated Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie that brings Doctor Strange and is all set to venture into the multiverse has hooked the audience to witness what bag of surprises it is bringing. The biggest mystery is of course whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear as their version of Spideys alongside Holland.

Over the past few months, there have been several rumours and many hints that the two will join Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as the gates to the multiverse open. But everyone in the cast has maintained that they do not appear in the movie. Even Tom has managed to not spill anything this time. While Tobey has kept a long silence, Andrew has been going out and talking about it denying his appearance in the movie.

But after numerous questions and dismissing them the same number of times, turns out Andrew Garfield is now done clarifying his stand. The actor has finally spoken about it probably one last time and even apologised in advance. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to GQ answering fan comments on their special segment Andrew Garfield decided to talk about being done answering Spider-Man: No Way Home rumours. He said, “Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all out find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy. Or someone will say, “I told you so,” and another person will say, “I told you so.” We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and others in the leading roles us all set to hit the big screens on December 17. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

