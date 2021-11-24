Everyone who knows Keanu Reeves definitely want a piece of him forever in their lives. The actor is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood and the most generous one out of the slot. Most recently the actor has been a part of multiple rumours and speculations that connected him to various projects, and some of the biggest. Turns out he himself has now decided to clear the air around them and also talk about the projects he really wants to be a part of.

Keanu is in the headlines for a couple of week now and all thanks to the thunderous buzz around his December 2021 release The Matrix Resurrections. While he is promoting the fourth film in the franchise, he is obviously being asked questions about the other films he is speculated and wants to be a part of in the future.

While Keanu Reeves has taken the moment to clarify whether he is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not, he has now also expressed that he wants to reprise John Constantine in the DC flick Constantine. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Esquire about reprising yet another John in the DC universe, Keanu Reeves said, “I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I’ve played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think it’s over ten. But anyway, I’d love to have the chance to play Constantine again.”

Meanwhile, talking to the same portal, Keanu Reeves cleared the air around his Marvel casting. “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done,” he said. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that,” he said.

