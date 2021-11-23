Keanu Reeves has reacted to the rumours around him joining the MCU. In the past couple of months, several reports have come up regarding the speculations of the actor making his Marvel debut. Moreover, the fans have dreamt of the John Wick actor being a part of their favourite superhero franchise and hoped of him joining it, even if it is the reboot of Fantastic Four.

Advertisement

Currently, Reeves is set to appear in the 4th instalment of his famous sci-fi film series, Matrix. The Matrix Resurrections will be released in December this year and will cast Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and even Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

Though the actor knows how to keep himself busy, he has finally reacted to the rumours around him joining the MCU. Keanu Reeves confronted the new speculations in a video with Esquire while he was answering a slew of questions about his life and career. “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse,” he said.

Keanu Reeves continued, “It would be an honour. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that,” while reacting to the rumours around him joining the MCU.

Meanwhile, Reeves’ upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections’ actress Jessica Henwick recently revealed that the film was almost shelved as the production was facing too many delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the director, Lana Wachowski, along with the rest of the cast and crew, pulled through and finished the film.

As per some reports, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has also shown interest in adding Keanu Reeves under the banner. Back in 2019, Feige reportedly talked to Reeves many times about a potential Marvel role. At the time, Feige acknowledged that he doesn’t know for sure that it will happen but that Marvel is interested in finding the right way to bring the actor in.

Must Read: Paul Rudd’s Wife Thinks Not Her Hubby But Keanu Reeves Is More Deserving Of ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ Title, See How The Ant-Man Actor Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube