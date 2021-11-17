While Paul Rudd has been titled as ‘S*xiest Man Alive’, his wife, Julie Yaeger, thinks that Keanu Reeves is more deserving of the role. The internet went into a breakdown after the news broke out regarding the Ant-Man actor. Just a few days before he got the title, rumours of his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans earning the title hit the headlines.

Before Rudd, many more A-listers have made the list, including Michael B. Jordan in 2020, John Legend in 2019, Idris Elba in 2018, Blake Shelton in 2017, Dwayne Johnson in 2016, David Beckham in 2015, Chris Hemsworth in 2014 and so on.

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger, has another actor in her mind whom she would have rather voted for. While talking to Extra at the premiere of his new film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in which he plays Mr. Grooberson, Rudd said, “She would have voted for Keanu Reeves … come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him!”

Even if his wife would have voted for Keanu Reeves, Paul Rudd knows how to own the title properly as the actor jokingly told People that he is “getting business cards made” after learning he is the ‘S*xiest Man Alive.’ While appearing on The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert, the ‘Clueless’ actor walked in with a sash and tiara.

The sexy test is not complete until @StephenAtHome does a physical evaluation. Paul Rudd's final exams are underway for @people's #SexiestManAlive! pic.twitter.com/JqqOdTKiIK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021

It’s not just Rudd’s wife who has something to say about the news, Ryan Reynolds also added his sense of humour to this as he advised The 40 Year Old Virgin that he shouldn’t play shy about being titled as the ‘S*xiest Man Alive.’

Keanu Reeves has also been retroactively named 1994’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ even though the actor never got a cover. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd also told People that Julie Yaeger ‘was stupefied’ when she learned he was named for the honour.

