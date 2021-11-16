Actor Paul Rudd enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for his incredible movies but also for his dashing looks. The actor has lately been in the news after he was named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by a popular international magazine. He revealed in a recent interaction that his co-star Bill Murray had an interesting take on the entire matter.

For the unversed, the Ant-Man actor recently collaborated with Murray for the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which has been scheduled to hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. The film revolves around a single mother and her two kids who discover that they have a connection with the original ghostbusters. The film stars Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard and has been directed by Jason Reitman.

In a recent interaction with ET, Paul Rudd threw some light on his co-star Bill Murray’s reaction to him winning the international title. He said, “He just laughed at how many times I’m going to have to answer a question about it, and he wished he could watch every single answer”. He added that he is a huge fan of Murray and he considers the actor beyond legendary.

Paul Rudd was quite humble about winning the title and felt that Jennifer Anniston and Alicia Silverstone were only being good friends when they wished him for his new achievement.

Speaking about his upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the actor stated, “The entire thing is just so incredible to be a part of it. I, like everybody, grew up watching this movie, and it’s impossible not to when you’re there in the flesh, and seeing all this stuff around you, with the props and the guys, and not just look back and go, ‘Oh my gosh, how did I land here?’ and appreciate it,” Rudd said. “It becomes a part of my life in such a magical, cool way. I still can’t believe it’s kind of real.”

