Dwayne Johnson wants to be in a James Bond movie and doesn’t want just any role. He wants to play the role of the British spy. Released in September this year, No Time to Die is the last film of Daniel Craig as Bond. Now, the producers are scouting for an actor who will be suitable for the character.

Advertisement

Many people are the forerunners in the list, including Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Bridgerton star Rege Jean-Page, Eternals fame Richard Madden and many more actors. Now, The Rock has also shown interest in wanting to play the role of the iconic 007.

Advertisement

While talking to Esquire, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he will take up the part of James Bond if he ever gets the chance. The Red Notice actor also revealed an interesting piece of information. The Rock’s grandfather, Peter Fanene Maivia, was a Spectre villain in 1967’s ‘You Only Live Twice.’ He took part in an action sequence against Sean Connery’s James Bond.

However, unlike his grandfather, Dwayne Johnson doesn’t want to be a villain and instead follows in the footsteps of Sean Connery. “Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery,” Johnson said in the Q&A video interview. “It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t wanna be a villain. Gotta be Bond,” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed his appreciation for Bollywood. As per some reports, Johnson spoke about his interest in working on a Bollywood film. “I would love that (do a Bollywood film). I’ve always said that. I would love to figure out whatever the pathway is,” The Rock said while talking to IndiaToday.

Other than this, Dwayne Johnson is also set to appear in DC’s Black Adam and has shown interest in the next James Bond contender, Henry Cavill, joining the film as Superman. Read more on Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Regrets One Thing He Did In Man Of Steel: “Every Time I See It, I’m Like, That’s Irritating”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube