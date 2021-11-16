Ryan Reynolds has become one of the most-known actors from H-town. His films, particularly Deadpool and Free Guy, have garnered him a huge fanbase. Recently, the actor appeared in Red Notice, alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. However, being famous is not all fun and games, and Reynolds has witnessed this first hand.

The actor is married to Blake Lively, who is another famous and talented actress. The two share three kids, Inez, James and Betty, and have been particular about keeping their kids away from the limelight as much as possible.

However, there was this one time when Ryan Reynolds‘ longtime friend sold the actor’s newborn daughters photos. Back in 2015, Reynolds sat down and chatted with GQ, where he revealed that one of his oldest friends tried to sell pictures of James, Reynolds’ daughter with Blake Lively, for money.

“He had been shopping pictures of my baby around,” Ryan Reynolds told the magazine. “I kind of got in front of it, which is good. But it was a slightly dark period. A bad couple of weeks.” The Hitman’s Bodyguard actor also shared that he felt betrayed by someone close to him since becoming famous.

“It was like death,” Ryan said. “It was like one of those devastating things to find out.” As per the report, the actor then confronted the friend with a “strongly worded conversation.” “It’s just, ‘Oh, well, now I’m never going to see you or talk to you again, unfortunately,’” he said, adding, “That’s kind of how he worked out.”

It isn’t just Ryan who is a protective dad. Recently, Blake Lively got candid and blasted the Instagram page Hollywood Star Kids, which posted a photo of the couple with their three children, even after asking the paparazzi to not take photographs of her and Ryan’s kids.

It is hard to have a “normal” life for your kids when both their parents are famous actors. Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he will be taking a hiatus from acting for many reasons, including wanting to spend time with Blake Lively and their three kids.

