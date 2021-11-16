Around a week ago, Vin Diesel took to social media and publically requested Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious film franchise. While some fans considered it a low of Diesel using late Paul Walker’s name to get The Rock on board, the latter’s Red Notice producer Hiram Garcia has now spoken about it.

For the uninitiated, Vin and Dwayne had a massive fallout while shooting the 8th part in the F&F series, The Fate of the Furious (2016). Since then, The Rock parted ways with the main franchise and starred in the spinoff flick Hobbs & Shaw. Johnson stayed away from the recent release F9 and there is no confirmation on his presence in the final films of the series – F10 parts 1&2.

In a recent interaction with ScreenRant, Seven Bucks President of Production, Hiram Garcia, opened up Vin Diesel’s online plea to Dwayne Johnson. He said, “Look, you can never predict or control what’s going to come out of that world. So I’m very used to it by now. I think we’re both very used to it. I know. I haven’t been able to really connect with DJ on it because he’s been buried in promoting Red Notice. But yeah, I’m used to it. It’s what comes with that world. You get crazy curve balls thrown and you just roll with it.

Continuing talking about Vin Diese’s online plea to Dwayne Johnson, the Red Notice producer added, “It’s the Fast family. Look, DJ’s the biggest movie star in the world. No one’s below trying all attempts and approaches to try and get him on board. So I appreciate it. You got to take your shot. You never know. I’m sure there’s a couple DMs that slid in there too. I’m sure he slid into the DMs as well.”

Let’s just say this matter has been discussed away from the bright glare of the spotlight by the Seven Bucks inner circle.

