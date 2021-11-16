When the rumours of Harry Styles joining the MCU broke out, fans couldn’t hold it in. After watching Styles in action in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, the singer turned actor proved he is multi-talented. His part was confirmed through Chloé Zhao’s directorial, Eternals, which stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and many more actors.

For the unaware, Styles will be playing the role of Eros, who is the brother of the Avengers: Endgame mega-villain Thanos. This has created a connection between the two timelines, and Marvel fans are excited to see how that pans out.

Though it has been confirmed that Harry Styles will be joining the team, he didn’t speak about it until recently. During a talk with Dazed, the Watermelon Sugar singer described his experience of being in Eternals. He noted that his appearance isn’t as huge as the other cast members, yet he is still grateful to work with the Academy Award-winning Chloé Zhao.

“I’m only in right at the very end,” Harry Styles said while addressing his role as Eros in Eternals. “But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience, and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé.” It isn’t just Styles who is excited to work with the director Chloé Zhao has also previously shared how she had her eyes on Harry ever since his role in Dunkirk.

During an interview with Deadline, Zhao shared that she was so confident about Styles that it was a package deal for the characters to come to the big screen. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me, And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” she said.

Eternals features Harry Styles in just the credit scenes, and as it was released only this year, Marvel fans will have to wait a while before they can see the actor in action.

