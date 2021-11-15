Adele has lately been busy promoting her sixth studio album 30, which is all set to release on November 19, 2021. In a recent explosive interaction, the singer revealed a number of details about her personal life and most of them have been leaving the fans shocked. In one of the segments, she opened up about her weight loss journey and how she decided to get into it after her divorce.

For the unversed, the Hello singer lost over 45 kilograms over the last two years, leaving her followers utterly stunned. She broke the news about her body transformation on Instagram, a day after her birthday. In the delightful picture, she was spotted wearing a black bodycon dress which highlighted her toned muscles and thin face. The picture went viral within minutes, receiving mixed responses from her fans.

Speaking about the transformation in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Adele said that her fitness had a lot to do with her anxiety attacks. She would have the “most terrifying” anxiety attacks after her separation which often left her completely paralyzed. She mentioned that sometimes she was so confused about these attacks that she wouldn’t be able to have any control over her body. When she realized that her anxiety eased up when she worked out, she started going to the gym every day.

When Oprah asked her about the negative response to her transformation, Adele said, “I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I’m either too big or too small; I’m either hot or I’m not.”

She further added, “But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves – but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out. I can’t add another worry.”

