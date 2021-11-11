British artist Adele has a huge fan following across the globe, not just for her music but also for her lovable personality. The singer has lately been in the news as her next studio album, 30, is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. In a recent interview, Adele shed some light on her strong bond with Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie and how it has developed over the years.

The Hello singer took the internet by storm when she announced that she will be releasing her sixth studio album this year. The project had gotten delayed due to COVID 19 and it is still, reportedly, messing with her tour plans due to constantly changing regulations. She mentioned in the interaction that if her album 30 was further delayed, it wouldn’t have been released at all. The much-loved artist believes she would have moved on from the album but it would have been extremely unfair.

Speaking about her bond with Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie, Adele told Rolling Stone, “They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that”

Adele revealed the secret behind their healthy friendship and further added, “We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.”

Adele was previously in the news when she underwent a massive body transformation. In May 2020, the pop sensation dropped a picture on her social media thanking her followers for the birthday wishes. She was spotted wearing a black bodycon short dress while she thanked the frontline workers through the caption. The picture went viral within minutes making everyone talk about how drop-dead gorgeous she looked, after the massive transformation.

