Who will forget the journey of Marley, the pup in ‘Marley & Me’, the 2008 comedy-drama film starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston? Following in the footsteps of the popular Hollywood hit movie, Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, who’s known for his experimentation on celluloid, is ready to hit the screens with a similar film titled ‘Charlie 777’.

Shetty claims the movie is all about a beautiful testimony to friendship that is undiluted, simple and warm.

It records the journey of the pup named ‘Charlie 777’ with the protagonist Bharath (played by Rakshit Shetty).

Shooting has been completed for the film, ‘Charlie 777.’ The entire team organised a little party to mark the occasion. “Embracing the journey and bidding it a happy adieu. See you in theatres on December 31, 2021,” Shetty, who’s also one of the producers of the film, said.

Talking about the film 777 Charlie, Rakshit Shetty will be seen playing the role of a guy named Dharma who is an introvert, rough and tough guy, who doesn’t talk much and leads a lonely life. He often invites complaints and is known as Hitler among children till the labrador aka Charlie enters his life.

Directed by Kiranraj K., ‘Charlie 777’ also features Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B. Shetty in prominent roles. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

