Filmmaker S Shankar is a renowned name in the South film industry and reportedly his son-in-law Rohit Damodaran and five others are booked in Puducherry for assaulting a minor. The girl happens to be 16-year-old and the case is registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rohit is married to the filmmaker’s elder daughter Aishwarya and the couple tied the knot this year in June.

Shankar’s son-in-law Rohit Damodaran happens to be a captain of a cricket club and his father Damodaran happens to be the secretary of the same club. Reportedly, the two are booked under the POSCO for assaulting a 16-year-old along with the cricket coach, Thamaraikannan and two others.

As per India Today, the complaint against Shankar’s son-in-law Rohit Damodaran is filed at Mettupalayam police in Puducherry.

In the complaint filed against Rohit, the girl had reportedly come for her cricket coaching and that’s when she was harassed. The victim also wrote to the Child Welfare Committee claiming that she will have to face the consequences if she escalates the matter and files a police report.

The Mettupalayam police in Pudhucherry confirmed that the case was registered against five people including Shankar’s son-in-law Thamaraikannan, Jayakumar, Damodaran, Rohit Damodaran and Venka.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has been making headlines for the Hindi remake of Aparichit starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

The 2005 Tamil language film starred Vikram in the lead role and actress Sadha played his love interest. The film centres on a disillusioned everyman whose frustration at what he sees as increasing social apathy and public negligence lead to a split personality that attempts to improve the system.

