Avane Srimannarayana Box Office: Rakshit Shetty’s Fantasy Flick Closes 1st Week On A Winning Note!

Avane Srimannarayana Box Office: Released on 27th December 2019, Rakshit Shetty-Shanvi Srivastava starring Avane Srimannarayana has minted a good business at the end of its first week theatrical run. Apart from the original Kannada version, the movie also released in the Telugu language just a couple of days ago.

In its first week, Avane Srimannarayana has made collections of approx 50 crores at the box office, as per the trade estimates. As per the experts, the movie is all set to make its entry in 100 crore club owing to its positive word-of-mouth and buzz.

In its first weekend itself, Avane Srimannarayana accumulated an overall total of 24 crores.

Directed by Sachin Ravi, Avane Srimannarayana also features Shanvi Srivastava in a key role. The Hindi version titled Adventures Of Srimannarayana is slated to arrive on 17th January 2020. The story revolves around corrupt police officer (Narayana) played by Rakshit Shetty, who takes on a bandit chief in order to recover the missing treasure in the 1980s. It is backed by H.K. Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah.

Speaking about the Telugu version, the movie released in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on 1st January 2020. It opened in more than 200 theatres and here too, the response is said to be highly impressive. The movie saw its Malayalam version’s release yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Koimoi’s review, Avane Srimannarayana bagged a rating of four stars and is a definitely a must watch.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!