Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review: Rakshit Shetty Makes You Insane, Bizarre & Every Synonym Of Crazy!

Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Shanvi Srivastava, Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty, Madusudhan Rao, Gopalakrishna Deshpande

Director: Sachin Ravi

What’s Good: More than anything and everything, it’s fact that it’s been made, the fact that someone had the courage to go all-out gifting us an insanely crazy experience of storytelling.

What’s Bad: It might pinch the appetite of those who like crisp films, this is ‘too much’ of everything & how will you take that much totally depends on your taste of cinema.

Loo Break: This demands your attention, use the interval for any break and stay glued to your seat to understand what’s happening on.

Watch or Not?: Only if you go to watch a film to experience something different & this is bizarrely beauty at its best.

It stitches a mythological play into a loot-quest that’s been undiscovered for 15 years. Situated in Amaravati, it narrates the tale of a clan named Abhiras which was led by Ram Ram (Madusudhan Rao) years ago. He dies while finding the lost loot and divided his two sons in order to distribute his remaining empire. Jayaram (Balaji Manohar) envies Tukaram (Pramod Shetty) for being a step-son and dead father’s favourite. Though being a good boy, Jayaram promises his father on the deathbed that he’ll never kill Tukaram.

Enters our hero Srimannarayana (Rakshit Shetty) who’s a cop tricking people into believing his stories he creates out of thin air. At gunpoint, he promises Jayaram that he’ll restore the age-old undiscovered loot. This doesn’t go well with Tukaram as Narayana gets encumbered between both the brothers. The rest of the story is all about how and will he ever discover the loot. What will he do if he can or cannot fulfill his promise?

Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story in itself plays an important character in the film. The idea of a hero who beats with his brains and not body is fascinating in every sense. Using a mythological play as a metaphor might confuse some but surely plays a huge part in bringing life to the story. This welcomes Western films but in a pure-desi style. It has ample of surprises with many sequences turning into not what you’d expect of. A sudden fight sequence turns into a musical when the hero starts singing a song.

There’s a fight orchestrated while the hero is having his food and he declines to leave his plate while beating up the goons. HOW INSANE IS THIS? The thought of bringing this story on-screen is an achievement in itself. Karm Chawla’s camera does the job of setting up the aura so authentic for a fictional town. At over 3 hours, Sachin Ravi goes lenient on cutting down some shots. This is usual when you have the same guy directing and editing the film, you just don’t want to let go of anything.

Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review: Star Performance

Rakshit Shetty’s performance is stuffed full of swag and that’s one of the main reasons for what this film will be remembered for. He nails the aspect of being a hero despite nor being one. Yes, he does he fair-share of shooting in the air and beating up bad guys and that’s for his genuine fans. He stays just under the line to avoid jumping into the circle of being a typical-macho hero. He displays heroism through his mental presence rather than a physical one.

Shanvi Srivastava’s character suffers from not contributing much to the script. She does well for the times she’s on-screen but adds minimal to no value to the story. Achyuth Kumar emerges as the perfect sidekick to Rakshit & that’s what was required of him. Bringing in comical-relief in between he manages to divert your attention from a whole-lot of things happening on-screen. Balaji Manohar and Pramod Shetty are just about okay as the bad guys. Balaji’s look makes him scarier but his character should’ve been more barbaric to add the thrills.

Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review: Direction, Music

Okay, let us take a moment to hail Sachin Ravi who is making his debut with this one. It’s CRAZY to imagine for a first-timer to accumulate all the material and bringing it in the form of such a grand film. Sachin realises how big this could be and makes sure not to go over-enthusiastic. Matching with the intricate story, Sachin does everything possible to keep you intrigued throughout.

If you ask me to choose my top 3 things about the film, it’s a definite list of Rakshit Shetty’s brain, Karm Chawla’s camera, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s orchestrated background score. This ain’t in the zone of West’s westerns because it has a desi-feel to it. The title theme flawlessly dominates the entire film with three songs used to narrate the story.

Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Avane Srimannarayana is a welcome change for those who think what we can with all this ‘masala’. It’s a wake-up call for every acting director & aspiring ones too; the call of ‘we can do this’. The team attempts something very different and manages to entertain for over the course of 3 hours and that’s where it will win all of us.

Four stars!

Avane SrimannarayanaTrailer

Avane Srimannarayana releases on 27th December, 2019.

