The Kiran Abbavaram starrer Telugu fantasy thriller film KA has ended its successful theatrical run. The movie wraps up the curtains with a plus verdict since it recovered its investment and also yielded some profits. Let us look at the closing collection of the film.

KA Closing Box Office Collection

The Kiran Abbavaram starrer wrapped up with an India net collection of 26.94 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 31.78 crore. The movie’s overseas collections were 6.75 crore, which was again not a very bad number. The closing worldwide collection of the movie thus came to 38.53 crore. The movie thus wrapped up its theatrical run under 40 crores. The film could have crossed 40 crores, too, but the day-wise collections had drastically reduced. The movie also saw a stiff competition at the box office with movies like Amaran and Lucky Baskhar. If this was not enough, the Aalu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 storm came like a tornado and swept away all the footfalls.

KA’s Budget Recovery

The Kiran Abbavaram starrer was mounted at a budget of 22 crores. With its current India net collection of 26.94 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.94 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 22.45%. The movie is a success and its OTT release was also delayed reportedly due to the same. The movie was released on the OTT platform ETV Win on November 28, 2024.

About The Film

Apart from Kiran Abbavaram, KA also stars Nayan Sarika, Tanvi Ram, and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sujith and Sandeep. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

