The Kiran Abbavaram starrer Telugu fantasy thriller KA has proven its mettle at the box office. Despite facing a strong competition from movies like Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar, the film has managed to recover its entire budget and enter the safe zone. Let us look at the 12-day box office collection of the film.

KA Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the day-wise collection of the movie saw a slight decrease. It earned 0.75 crore, which was a little dip from the day-wise collection of its 11-day wherein it had earned 1.75 crore. The total India net collection of the Kiran Abbavaram starrer now comes to 24.10 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 28.43 crore. The film is now inching towards the 30 crore target.

KA Recovers Its Entire Budget

With its 12-day total India net collection of 24.10 crores, the Kiran Abbavaram starrer has recovered its entire budget. For the unversed, the movie was mounted at a scale of 22 crore. Its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2.1 crore. This also results in the ROI percentage coming to 9.54%. Well, this is truly a profound success for the film, which has now entered the safe zone. It still has the potential to grow even further with a good positive word of mouth. The movie needs a steady rise in the day-wise collection.

KA Not Releasing On OTT Anytime Soon

Recently, there were rumors of the Kiran Abbavaram starrer being released on an OTT platform, but the makers clarified on the same. They revealed in a statement on social media that they are in no hurry to release the film on an OTT platform soon. It is because the makers want the fans to enjoy the film in the theatres for now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

