The Kiran Abbavaram starrer KA has been going strong at the box office despite tough competition from movies like Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar. On its 10th day, the movie has almost recovered its budget. It will now quickly enter the safe zone in the coming week.

KA Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the day-wise collection of the Kiran Abbavaram starrer saw a good rise. It earned 1.75 crore, which was an increase from its 9-day collection, wherein it had earned 0.9 crore. The movie’s total India net collection now comes to 21.60 crore. At the same time, the gross collection amounts to 25.48 crore. The film is inching towards the 30 crore target, and with a further upward graph in the collection, it should quickly achieve the same.

KA Has Almost Recovered Its Budget

Not only this, but the Kiran Abbavaram starrer has almost recovered its budget. The movie is mounted at a scale of 22 crore. With its current India net collection of 21.60 crore, the movie has recovered 98% of its budget. Now, recovering the entire budget will be a cakewalk for the movie. It’s just around 2 to 1 crore short of recovering its budget. However, it needs to maintain a consistency and an upward graph in the collection.

KA’s OTT Release

There were ongoing rumors of the movie being released on an OTT platform. However, the makers clarified on the same with a statement. Their statement said that the film will not be released on any OTT platform anytime soon since they want the audience to enjoy the film in the theatres. KA has been directed by director duo Sujith and Sandeep. It also stars Tanvi Ram, Achyuth Kumar, and Redin Kingsley.

