The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar has witnessed an impressive run at the box office. On its 10th day, the movie’s worldwide collections have been inching close to the 80 crore milestone. Look at how the movie fared at the box office on its tenth day.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the day-wise collection of the movie witnessed a slight jump. It earned 2.35 crore, which was an increase from its 9-day collection, wherein it had amassed 1.2 crore. Thus, the film’s India net collections come to 49 crore. It is slowly inching towards the 50 crore milestone when it comes to the India net collection. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 57 crore. The overseas collection of the Dulquer Salmaan comes to an impressive 20 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie amounts to 77 crore. It is now slowly inching towards the 80 crore milestone and might achieve the same too, provided an upward graph in the collection.

Lucky Baskhar Close To Its Budget Recovery

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is mounted at a scale of 56 crore. Given its current India net collection of 49 crore, the movie has already recovered around 87% of its budget, which is a good sign. It requires around 7 crores more to recover its entire budget. This can only happen with a further positive word of mouth which can boost up the collection. Despite a tough competition from Amaran and Bagheera, the movie is managing to go strong.

About The Movie

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and Hyper Aadi. The movie has been directed by Venky Atluri. At the same time, the music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

