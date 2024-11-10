As the Diwali storm has settled, all eyes are now on the most-anticipated film of 2024, Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun starrer is showing excellent trends across the globe. The advance booking sales for the premiere shows in the USA continue to show tremendous growth. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Pushpa: The Rule is the follow-up to the 2021 action drama Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, it is one of the most-awaited sequels in Indian cinema. The Telugu film was made on a staggering budget of 500 crores, but it has reportedly garnered 1085 crores from the pre-release business alone. This includes theatrical (distribution) and non-theatrical rights (satellite, music, and digital).

Pre-sales for US premieres

As per the latest update, Pushpa 2 has achieved the $600K mark in advance booking sales for the US premieres. The craze is unbelievable, and if the momentum continues, it could clock an all-time record for premieres for a Telugu film. As far as the Hindi language is concerned, pre-sales of around $15K have been registered so far.