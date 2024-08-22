Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024. The Allu Arjun starrer was initially scheduled for an Independence Day release. However, there’s been an unexpected delay due to the alleged incompletion of the shoot, and the action-thriller will now be released in December. There’s good news because there are no further postponements! Hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Many wild rumors have been circulating about Pushpa 2. Earlier reports claimed Allu was angry at the makers for not meeting the deadlines and had chopped his signature beard, which is crucial for the character. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumar also went on a vacation with his family, leading to further rifts. But it looks like the reports are only baseless.

Allu Arjun, along with Prithviraj Sukumar, graced a promotional event of Rao Ramesh’s Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam on August 21. He left fans excited as he said he’s confident about how Pushpa 2: The Rule is shaping up. Confirming the release date, the South superstar added, “the way the film is shaping up…you all will like it. I will not say too much. December 6 Assalu Thaggedhe Le (I will not back down). This is fixed.”

That’s not it! Allu Arjun also candidly spoke about the unexpected delays. He added, “We initially thought we were doing ‘Pushpa’ for us. But it’s for you [pointing at the fans]. We are working hard to provide the best experience to fans. A few scenes are taking more time and I don’t want to compromise on the quality. Allu Arjun’s performance and the film will be phenomenal.”

Prithviraj Sukumar also joined the Pushpa 2 lead actor and chanted, “Performance Thaggedhe Le. Movie Assalu Thaggedhe Le.”

Well, it looks like there’s no bad blood, and we cannot wait for Sukumar and Arjun to create some magic at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for South updates!

Must Read: Coolie: Rajinikanth To Get A Whopping 1.60 Crores+ Per Day Salary As He Allots Almost Half-Year For Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News