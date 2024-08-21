The highly anticipated Telugu film Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Ram Pothineni, hit theaters on August 15. Following the success of their previous film, iSmart Shankar, expectations were high among fans and industry experts. Despite the significant effort put into its production and strong fan support, Double iSmart has received mixed reviews and started off with an average performance at the box office. However, interest in its OTT release is already building.

Double iSmart is a sequel to iSmart Shankar, bringing back the high-energy vibe, catchy tunes composed by Mani Sharma, and the mass appeal that made the first film a hit. Early reviews suggest that the sequel may struggle to reach its breakeven point of 50 crores, as it hasn’t quite recaptured the excitement of the original. The film’s performance over the 2nd weekend will be crucial in determining its box office success.

When & Where to Watch Double iSmart on OTT

A recent update reveals that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for Double iSmart in a deal reportedly worth 33 crores. The film is expected to be available on this platform approximately four to six weeks after its theatrical release, likely by the end of September. This timeline aligns with typical OTT release schedules for major Telugu films, allowing it to reach a broader audience beyond cinemas.

Fans of action-packed entertainers will soon have the opportunity to watch Double iSmart from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video, regardless of its box office performance. Although the movie’s financial success remains uncertain, its digital release is eagerly anticipated, potentially expanding its viewership through the OTT platform.

